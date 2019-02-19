Authorities seek suspect in weekend robbery of Crawford gas station

Authorities in the northern Panhandle are seeking a suspect in the robbery of a Crawford convenience store over the weekend.

According to a news release by Dawes County Sheriff Karl Daley, a lone male robber held up the Cenex station just before closing Saturday night.

Dailey says the suspect entered with an empty gas can, told the clerk to lock the doors, empty the cash register and a safe in a back room, and then fled out the back door with an undisclosed amount of money.

A deputy arrived within 2 minutes of a call to 911 and secured the scene. Additional deputies and a State Trooper canvassed the area for a man described as in his 50’s, 5’9″ with a raspy voice and smelling of cigarettes. Dailey says the man wore multiple layers of clothing to better hide his actual physical appearance.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Dawes County Sheriff’s Department, local law enforcement or Nebraska Crimestoppers.