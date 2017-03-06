class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220090 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Authorities seeking suspect following brief foot pursuit in Gering

BY Kevin Mooney | March 6, 2017
Authorities seeking suspect following brief foot pursuit in Gering
Authorities are searching  for a suspect who took off on foot westbound from 7th and U Street in Gering.

Scanner traffic indicates the brief pursuit that has now been discontinued started around 10:30 this morning and also involves a Ford Ranger pickup with Wyoming license 7-4268 that left the area. The suspect is described as 6 feet, 180 pounds with blued jeans and a hoodie, and there was a report he is wanted on a Goshen County warrant.

Gering Junior High and the ninth grade academy was on lockout for a brief time but resumed normal operations at 10:40 a.m.

