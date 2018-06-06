Authorities seize six ounces of meth, LSD following Tuesday injury accident near Wildcat Hills

The two men that were in a pickup that struck and injured a Gering motorcyclist are facing serious felony charges after authorities find a large amount of methamphetamine and some LSD in their vehicle.

Court documents say that six ounces of methamphetamine and a foil wrapper containing six squares of LSD in the pickup were located. The occupants, 25-year-old Dillion Andrews and 22-year-old Joseph Hoof, were arrested on charges of: Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (LSD).

Authorities were called to the scene after 71-year-old Dennis Gingrich of Gering was struck from behind by Andrews. Gingrich was hospitalized at Regional West for injuries sustained in the accident.

The two men will make their first appearance on the charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court.