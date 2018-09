A 4th Grader at St. Agnes School has been nominated and selected as the Platte Valley Company’s Star Student of the Week.

Ayla Ellis got the nod for her benevolence to her classmates, as well as being a great student, singer, dancer, and excelling in jiu-jitsu.

This week, PVC Associates John Marshall and Travis Sell went to Ellis’s classroom to present her with her honors. You can watch her full segment below and you can nominate a deserving K-12 student by clicking here.