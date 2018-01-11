class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283521 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Backaracks closing liquor store for planned new bar

BY Kevin Mooney | January 11, 2018
Murphy/RRN/KNEB

A popular local restaurant and bar is looking to expand in the near future.

Backaracks owner Bob Scripter told KNEB News Thursday he plans to close his seven year old liquor store by the end of the month and use the space for a new bar that would then connect to the existing restaurant.

Scripter said the changes have been “kicked around for a couple years” but the only motivation  is to “enhance the restaurant a little bit.” Scripter says even though the restaurant is “family friendly” now, he wants to add a few “kid-oriented games” to make it even more so.

Scripter says if everything goes well, he plans to open the bar by March 1st. Scripter says the new bar will open at 4:00 p.m. and have more seating while being “more of a bar atmosphere” than in the current set-up.

