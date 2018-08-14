Backus objects to Gering council forming education committee on sales tax renewal

A committee comprised of Twin Cities Development and Chamber personnel will provide education to the public on the November ballot renewal of Gering’s L.B. 840 sales tax.

But the vote by the Gering council Monday evening to form the committee was not unanimous. Council member Ben Backus voted no, maintaining only citizen organized groups should be involved in any pre-election hype.

Backus said , “The citizens can do their own research and decide. If there were citizen committees that wanted to push either way that would be fine, but I would rather be hands-off on it.”

The sales tax is scheduled to expire in 2019. The voters will be asked to approve two questions on the ballot, the program and then the tax itself. The renewal period will be for ten years.