Backus questions cost to provide infrastructure as annexation ordinance is introduced

Gering councilman Ben Backus says he wants to know how much it will cost to provide infrastructure to the two properties the city has purchased for economic development as the city begins the process to annex the land on the east end of Gering.

The council voted 6-1 to introduce the annexation ordinance Monday evening. Backus was the lone council member voting no, explaining the cost to provide services is something that the council needs to discuss.

The council was told that the figures Backus is requesting are not necessary if the annexation applicant is also the owner of the property, as the city is in this case. City Engineer Paul Snarr said the costs could vary greatly depending on who uses the land, which Backus noted could seriously impact the city’s gain from the properties if the costs are not known ahead of time.

The two properties, comprising close to 200 acres north and south of the 21st Avenue and U Street intersection, were purchased for a total of $1.7 million.