Baird shines again in night two of Miss Nebraska competition

For the second night in a row, Miss Nebraska State Fair Allison Baird and Miss Heartland Allie Swanson were recognized as preliminary award winners at the 2019 Miss Nebraska event.

Baird was honored with the Preliminary Evening Wear Award, receiving $350 in cash scholarships and Swanson was honored with the Preliminary On Stage Interview Award, receiving $500 in cash scholarships. These were just two of several awards topping more than $4,000 in cash scholarships handed out to candidates Friday evening.

Baird, a 22-year old Gering native and Doane University student, won the preliminary Evening Wear Award Friday. She shared details about her social impact initiative and non-profit organization called ‘Little But Fierce’, promoting fine arts education. Baird preliminary award for both her social impact statement and gown, a custom Ashley Lauren from the Black Swan Dress Boutique, is sponsored by the Black Swan Dress Boutique in Lincoln. Baird was also a finalist for the Miss Nebraska Community Service Award, and won the preliminary On Stage Interview Award Thursday.

Swanson won both the preliminary On Stage Interview Award, and the Miss Nebraska Community Service Award. The latter provided Swanson an addition $750 in cash scholarships, sponsored by the Bobby Foehlinger family, recognizing her social impact initiative dubbed ‘CyberSmartz: Protecting Yourself in a Digital World’. Swanson, a 24-year old Omaha native, graduate of Evangel University and Master’s Program student at Bellevue University, was also awarded the preliminary Evening Wear Award Thursday evening.

Several candidates were also recognized Friday for volunteer efforts across the state, as well as academic success. Miss Alliance Hayden Richardson was awarded the 2nd Place Community Service Award and $500 in cash scholarships donated by former Husker and motivational speaker DeMoine Adams. She has shared her message about ending modern slavery with schools and organizations across Nebraska and Illinois. Richardson was also honored with the Miss America Community Service Award and a $1000 cash scholarship.

Miss Kool-Aid Days Makinzie Gregory was awarded the Miss America Scholar Award and a $1000 cash scholarship. Gregory, 19, was Valedictorian at Gering High School in 2018, she recently finished her freshman year at Western Nebraska Community College as a 4.0 student, and plans to attend Laramie County Community College to study Physical Therapy.

The final night of competition and the crowning of Miss Nebraska 2019 will take place June 8 in North Platte, Nebraska, and will be streamed live online at www.MissNebraska.org. Candidates are eligible for more than $70,000 in prize packages and an estimated $1.4 million in in-kind college scholarships. Tickets are still available for the event.