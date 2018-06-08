Baird shines in Day 1 of Miss Nebraska competition

Preliminary events at the 2018 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition began Thursday in North Platte, as 15 of the state’s most intelligent, driven and talented women vied for an estimated $70,000 in cash scholarships and prizes, and the chance to represent Nebraska at the Miss America Organization competition next fall.

Interviews took place with a private panel of judges Thursday throughout the day. Thursday evening, all 15 contestants and Miss Nebraska 2017 Allison Tietjen kicked off the annual production at North Platte High School. This is the 81st year for the Miss Nebraska competition.

Miss Star City Allison Baird of Gering won Thursday’s Preliminary Talent Award and a $500 cash scholarship funded by the Miss Nebraska Little Sisters Alumni. Baird, a 20-year old Doane University student, sang ‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman. Her parents are Carl and Krista Baird of Gering.

Miss Douglas County Krista Hinrichs won Thursday’s Preliminary Evening Gown Award and a $350 cash scholarship funded by the Black Swan Dress Boutique and Hirschfeld’s Prom Shoppe. Hinrichs, a 19-year old student at Midland University, wore a Vienna gown designed by Felicia Radu from the Black Swan Dress Boutique. Her parents are Sue Saxton of Lincoln and Cory Hinrichs of Lincoln.

Also recognized Thursday were the two winners of the 2018 Male Community Service Awards. Hunter Hawk from Chadron High School is awarded a $500 cash scholarship for his volunteer efforts as an Eagle Scout, in addition to his participation in numerous civic organizations. William Tidyman, also from Chadron High School, is awarded a $250 cash scholarship for his volunteer work including the Salvation Army, 4-H, and through his church.

Thursday’s production was hosted by NTV Sports Director Dave Griek and Miss Nebraska 2011 Kayla (Batt) Jacox. Preliminary competition will continue Friday night and on Saturday, the Top 8 finalists will compete for the title of Miss Nebraska 2018. Tickets are still available and the competition is also available to view online LIVE at www.missnebraska.org. Additional events include a silent auction, annual golf tournament, and celebration gala Saturday following the crowning ceremony.