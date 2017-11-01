Ballet West II to perform at Midwest Theater tonight

Ballet West II Manager Sarah Taylor says the company was founded in the 1960’s and has now been touring around the Rocky Mountain and western United States for ten years.

Taylor says the audience this evening will see a variety of styles ranging from contemporary to the classical performance with someone wearing a tutu.

20 year old David Huffmire of Reno, Nevada has been doing ballet since he was 12 and has been touring with the company for the last two years. Huffmire says he will be doing classical and contemporary pieces this evening including being part of a high energy performance at the end done to Janis Joplin music that is one of the company’s favorites.

Tickets are available by calling the Midwest Theater at 632-3211 or by going online at midwesttheater.com