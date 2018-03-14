class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297298 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Balmy conditions to change late Thursday

BY Kevin Mooney | March 14, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Balmy conditions to change late Thursday

The warm weather Wednesday is going to change drastically Thursday night and Friday morning as a small, energetic storm system from the west coast moves into the area.

Meteorologist Don Day says the storm will be difficult for everyone in the listening area for about 12 to 18 hours, producing wet, heavy snow and strong winds .

 

Day says ten or twenty miles could make a huge difference on how much snow certain areas get, but right now the models show the northern panhandle and northeast Wyoming receiving the most precipitation.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments