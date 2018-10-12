Band competition brings in schools from Panhandle and Central Nebraska

The 36th annual Old West Band and Field Competition will be held tomorrow (Oct. 13), beginning at 10 a.m. with the parade marching down Broadway in Scottsbluff.

The parade competition will be led by the SHS Junior High marching band followed by junior high bands from around the area.

“We’ll have a pretty good representation from bands around the region,” said Frank Ibero, Scottsbluff Sr. High School Band Director. “We’ve also got two new bands coming from a little further east, Cozad and Holdrege will be coming out this year.

The bands will also include, Minatare, Bayard, Mitchell, Ogallala, Alliance, Gering and Scottsbluff.

The cold temperatures have put the marchers in coats and gloves this week. Scottsbluff’s band as been working on their field competition, which with the cold weather is a bit rough around the edges.

Ibero said the band will feature music from West Side Story in their field competition.

“We’ve really added a lot of choreography and some kind of dance elements this year,” he said. “It’s been stretching the students a little bit to perform some of the movements to enhance the music and tell the story.”

The parade will be at 10 a.m. on Broadway in Scottsbluff followed at 1:15 p.m. by the Field competition at the Bearcat Stadium. Admission for the field competition is $5 for school age children on up.