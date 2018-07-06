Banner County road assistance turns into felony arrest

A Cheyenne man with an outstanding felony warrant has been arrested following a Tuesday incident on Highway 71 in Banner County.

A sergeant with the Nebraska State Patrol saw a vehicle pulled off on the side of the highway and conducted a welfare check on the driver. When the trooper ran the ID for the driver- 29-year-old Christopher Lathrop- dispatch said he had an active felony arrest warrant with extradition from Wyoming.

Lathrop was ordered to get out of the vehicle and told troopers he had a gun in his boot. The Smith and Wesson in his boot was also stolen. A search of the vehicle also led to the discovery of a knife with a 15 to 20 inch blade in the driver’s side visor.

Lathrop was arrested and charged with: Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

He was arraigned on the charges on Thursday, and bond was set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing on the charges has been set for July 13th.

Lathrop also waived extradition and agreed to return to Wyoming to face charges from the existing warrant.