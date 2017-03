For 36 years, Jeri Revelle has been a staple at Banner County Schools in Harrisburg.

She has primarily been a Family Consumer Science teacher, but has also taught language arts, choir, computers, as well as coaching.

Last week she was presented with the Nebraska Rural Community School Association’s Outstanding Secondary Teacher award.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with Mrs. Revelle to talk about her illustrious career, and her reaction to receiving the award: