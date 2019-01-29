Banner Health donates to EWC nursing program expansion effort

Representatives from Banner Health presented a check for $60,000 this past weekend to Eastern Wyoming College for the expansion of the Associate Degree in Nursing program beginning at the Torrington campus in the fall of 2019.

“Banner Health is excited to continue our relationship with EWC through support of their nursing program. This is an investment in the future of our community’s health and wellness, and will help to ensure ongoing access to excellent care, close to home,” shared Zach Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Banner Health-Torrington Community Hospital.

He continued to add, “Nurses are in short supply nationwide, and recruiting nurses to rural areas is becoming increasingly difficult. I feel that this program will ensure that we have trained professionals, who are familiar with the challenges rural nursing presents, available to serve in vital roles upon graduation in Goshen county and surrounding areas.”

Applications for the expanded program are now being accepted on the College’s website at ewc.wy.edu. The program is an evening program and 8 students will be admitted.

“The shortage of nurses in Wyoming continues to be problematic for hospitals and clinics. As a community college we are always seeking ways to assist our state with programs and training that is needed,” stated Dr. Lesley Travers, President of EWC. “We have an incredible opportunity to work with Banner Health in fulfilling nursing needs.”

The EWC nursing program is nationally accredited by ACEN (Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing). An expanded evening cohort will also begin on the Douglas Campus this fall.

“We’ve built a wonderful relationship with Banner Health not only in Torrington but in Wheatland as well,” said Suzey Delger, EWC Director of Nursing. “We would simply not be able to expand into Torrington without Banner’s generous donation so that we can equip the Torrington campus nursing lab to mirror what the program offers in Douglas. We are so appreciative of their generosity and community partnership.”

The check was presented during the annual Sagebrush & Roses event held Saturday, January 26th.