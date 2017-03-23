Banner Health gives back to local Torrington foundation

In recognition of previous support the health care community has received from Torrington over the years, Banner Health presented $249,000 to Community Healthcare Foundation on Tuesday.

The contribution is the same amount that was raised by the Foundation to build a link between Community Hospital and the Goshen Care Center in 2005. At the time, Community Hospital contracted to manage the nursing home. The newly constructed section, commonly called the Care Link, allowed staff, family, patients and residents to move back and forth between the two facilities easily. The Goshen Care Center and the Alzheimer’s unit were built and owned by Goshen County.

When Banner Health ended its management contract with the Care Center in 2014, the hospital retained ownership and occupancy of offices in the Care Link. The Care Link also houses the employee day care and a chapel that can be used by patients, families and staff of the hospital as well as residents, families and staff at the care center. The Care Link is still used daily as a corridor for patient/resident care between the facilities and staff and families access both facilities through the Care Link. One of the original intents for building the link was ease of travel between the two facilities. Even though ownership has changed, the intent and use of the Care Link remains intact.

“Because the money to build the Care Link came from the community, we wanted to honor that,” said Shelby Nelson, CEO for Banner Health’s hospitals in southern Wyoming. “We believed it was appropriate to make this contribution to the Foundation so they can again use the generous community donation for future community identified needs.”