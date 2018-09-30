Bartholomew: Pepper spray “not an option” at Panhandle Humane Society

The use of pepper spray is not an option for Panhandle Humane Society employees when dealing with a disobedient animal at the shelter.

Executive Director Amy Bartholomew responded when KNEB News interviewed her about the Cheyenne animal shelter CEO’s use of pepper spray on a pit bull that had bit one of the shelter employees.

Bartholomew said, “It’s never been considered to the best of my knowledge. We don’t have it it here. I don’t think we have any plans to have it here. It’s just too dangerous to work with. It’s just not great for use in a shelter. ”

The situation in Cheyenne has resulted in two board members resigning when CEO Bob Fecht was suspended and not fired for his actions.

Bartholomew says Panhandle Humane Society had a dog trainer talk to the employees about dog mannerisms. But she noted in large part because of the incident in Cheyenne they are looking at additional training regarding handling of contrary animals.