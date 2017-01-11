Basin Electric: settlement will keep Wheatland plant open

A tentative agreement has been reached between Basin Electric Power Cooperative and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lower sulfur dioxide emissions from the Laramie River Station in Wheatland.

Basin Electric says the proposed settlement will ensure a clean environment and help ensure the long-term operation of the plant, which employs over 330 workers.

Basin Electric announced Tuesday that the tentative settlement comes in its lawsuit against the EPA over the agency’s attempts to reduce haze from coal-fired power plants in Wyoming.

It says if the EPA confirms the proposed settlement after a public comment period, the Wheatland plant will be required to install equipment to lower SO2 emissions in 2018 and 2019.

It says the equipment installation work will cost about $350 million and create about 200 construction jobs.