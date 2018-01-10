class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283180 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Bass Pro CEO challenges ex-Cabela’s execs to help the workers

BY Associated Press | January 10, 2018
The chief executive of Bass Pro Shops says he’ll match donations by former Cabela’s executives and owners to a severance fund for workers losing their Cabela’s jobs in Sidney because Bass Pro bought the company.

Springfield, Missouri-based Bass Pro Shops closed in September on the $5 billion deal. Bass Pro has said some Cabela’s employees likely will lose their jobs but hasn’t said how many.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that CEO Johnny Morris has now asked former Cabela’s executives who got large “golden parachutes” or profits from their Cabela’s stock sale to contribute to the Bass Pro severance fund for average employees in Sidney.

One of the former Cabela’s execs joining Bass Pro, chief financial officer Ralph Castner, told the newspaper he’d be discussing the issue with Morris.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
