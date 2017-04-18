class="post-template-default single single-post postid-229654 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela tweak deal to appease regulators

BY Associated Press | April 18, 2017
Bass Pro Shops acquisition of rival outdoor gear retailer Cabela’s looks a bit more likely with a cheaper price and new terms of the
credit card unit’s sale.

Cabela’s said Monday that Bass Pro will pay $61.50 per share, or $4.2 billion, for the company, down from $65.50 per share, or $4.5 billion. The company declined to say why the price was cut.

Cabela’s also says Georgia bank Synovus will now buy the credit-card unit as a middleman. Synovus will keep its $1.2 billion in deposits before reselling it to the original purchaser Capital One.

The terms of that transaction weren’t detailed Monday.

Capital One had said that banking regulators questioned the deal because of an unrelated issue.

Cabela’s CEO Tommy Millner says the changes make the deal more certain.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
