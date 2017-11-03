class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269864 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Battalion discusses Grasz, what makes a good judge and trial lawyer

BY Kevin Mooney | November 3, 2017
Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Batallion says the not qualified rating the American Bar Association gave Omaha attorney Steve Grasz as a nominee to be a circuit court judge was probably because he was too politically connected.

Battalion, in Scottsbluff for a trial skills seminar, said Grasz’ practice involved spending 50% of his time lobbying  and the other 50% practicing law. Battalion said he believes the ABA standing committee was concerned Grasz was “too close to the political end and would not be able to be objective , which is what you need to be in order to be on the court.”

Battalion emphasized he had met Grasz but did not know him and did not have an opinion one way or another as to whether he is fit to be a circuit judge.

Batallion says what makes a good judge is one who rules compassionately while considering both sides fairly and making a decision within the law.

Bataillon told   local attorneys attending the seminar the hallmarks of a good trial lawyer is being prepared and submitting an efficient case. Battalion says the trial lawyer should make sure they concentrate on the important details of their  case and not muddy the water with “a morass of paperwork and motions.”

 

 

 

 

