The battle is on between property tax relief proposals.

Governor Ricketts last week introduced his proposal that would use the state’s existing property tax relief program to provide a 10% refundable credit for ag producers and homeowners, although the relief to homeowners is capped at $230. Ricketts at the same time criticized Bayard Senator Steve Erdman’s plan, maintaining he has not provided any details as to how the one billion dollars in tax credits in his plan will be funded .

Erdman responded over the weekend and this morning to KNEB News, calling the governor’s plan a fantasy and an illusion. Erdman said his plan is designed to force lawmakers to make the real cuts they should have made last year.

Erdman explained, “It is not my job to tell them what to cut but to force them to make a decision, and that is exactly what L.B. 829 is going to do when we put it on the ballot. At some point in time I will announce what I think should be cut. I have a laundry list of non-essential things that I believe the state does not have to be doing . ”

Erdman says his plan can be funded through the budget cuts he suggests plus elimination of many of the state’s sales tax exemptions. Erdman also maintain the governor’s plan does not provide any property tax relief to commercial property owners.