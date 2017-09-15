class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260029 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Bayard Fire Department and Fire Chief Mike Harimon honored by Lt. Governor

BY Ryan Murphy | September 15, 2017
When Bayard was struck by a tornado this past June, it was all hands on deck to get the community back on its feet. Today, the Bayard Fire Department and Fire Chief Mike Harimon were honored by Lt. Governor Mike Foley with Nebraska’s 2017 ‘Be Prepared Awards’.

The awards recognize volunteers and community organizations for excellence in emergency preparedness and disaster responses.

“While we recognize September as national Preparedness Month, those Nebraskans being honored today know that disaster preparedness is a year-round job,” said Lt. Governor Foley. “It’s inspiring to see their commitment to preparedness and willingness to respond to any disaster or emergency.”

The Bayard Fire Department and Fire Chief Mike Harimon were recipients of the Local Hero Award, which recognizes the extraordinary service and leadership in helping residents following the June 2017 tornadoes which impacted the Panhandle.

Presented during National Preparedness Month, the Be Prepared Awards program is in its tenth year of honoring Nebraskans who volunteer their time and energy to support preparedness in Nebraska communities. The awards are sponsored by NEMA in partnership with the Nebraska Citizen Corps Program and the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.

