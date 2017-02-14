Bayard High School basketball team members donate blood

Earlier this month, members of Bayard High School boys and girls basketball teams took a weekend of no games as an opportunity to donate blood.

While in Scottsbluff to watch the finals of the Western Trails Conference tournament, the players and boy’s coach Jacob Martin decided to stop at West Nebraska Blood Center to give before heading to WNCC for the games.

“It’s good to see kids being selfless; having a child that has had to have multiple transfusions, I understand how important blood is,” Martin stated. “I didn’t start donating myself until my daughter was diagnosed with leukemia, and I am glad to see these kids stepping up.”

Members of girls’ team who donated included Kylie Stuart, Sierra Sauer, Kaleigh Nelson, Bailee Lake, and Avery Kildow. The girls head coach, Zach Nesbitt, was instrumental in getting the team together for this event, but was unable to donate himself because of another coaching obligation.

In addition to Coach Martin, Tanner Rafferty and Dawson Kriha represented the boy’s team from Bayard. Five of the students were first time donors.

Sauer and Kriha both said they were surprised at how easy it was to do. Kildow agreed, adding that “it feels good to donate.”

Donating blood or platelets is a simple, safe and easy process. To donate, you must meet the following requirements: be in good health, be 16 years of age and older, and weigh more than 115 pounds. Per Nebraska state law, parental consent is needed for 16 year olds. Walk-ins to the donor center are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Call 308-630-2477 to schedule your appointment.