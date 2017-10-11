class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265273 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Bayard looking to fill another vacancy on its council

BY Kevin Mooney | October 11, 2017
The city of Bayard is once again looking for a resident interested in serving on the city council.

Trevor Teichroeb has submitted his resignation effective October 31st, and the city is taking applications from residents up until that Halloween date. City Administrator Nate Heffron says Teichroeb is moving to Scottsbluff to be closer to his employment. Teichroeb’s term runs thru December of 2020.

Heffron also told KNEB News Janice Newhoff has succeeded John Schmall on the council, effective September 19th. Schmall resigned because of new employment in Scottsbluff.

And the city is accepting applications for its Treasurer position. Cheryl Eirich’s resignation is effective October 20th. Heffron says she is leaving to take another position.

