Bayard man’s sentencing date for causing fatal accident east of Minatare delayed

BY Kevin Mooney | April 25, 2017
The sentencing date for a Bayard man convicted of causing a fatal accident at a construction area east of Minatare has been pushed back to May 15th. 29-year-old Trevor Teichroeb, who entered a no contest plea to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, will be sentenced in Chadron by County Judge Russell Harford.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 68-year-old Barbara Fritzler of Alliance was fatally injured Oct. 18 while waiting for a pilot car at a construction site on U.S. Highway 26, about a mile and a half east of Minatare. The Patrol says Teichroeb’s pickup rammed into the rear of Fritzler’s car, knocking it into a vehicle ahead of hers.

