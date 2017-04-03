class="post-template-default single single-post postid-226308 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Bayard man to be sentenced for fatal Highway 26 accident later this month

BY Associated Press | April 3, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Bayard man to be sentenced for fatal Highway 26 accident later this month
(Mooney/KNEB/RRN)

A Bayard man is scheduled to be sentenced April 25 for the crash death of an Alliance woman.

Court records say 29-year-old Trevor Teichroeb pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 68-year-old Barbara Fritzler was fatally injured October 18 while waiting for a pilot car at a construction site on U.S. Highway 26,about a mile and a half east of Minatare.

The patrol says Teichroeb’s pickup truck rammed into the rear of Fritzler’s car, knocking it into a vehicle ahead of hers.

A March 23rd sentencing date had initially been set for Teichroeb, but sentencing was continued.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments