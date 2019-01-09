Bayard named 25th Leadership Certified Community by NDED

The city of Bayard has been designated the 25th Leadership Certified Community in Nebraska by state economic development officials.

The designation for smaller communities in the state provides a process for towns to identify capacity, stimulate focused planning, and utilize technology to promote development and create jobs.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development representative Brittany Hardin presented the certification during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. “Not only are we encouraging you to sustain the bright quality of life you’re known for, we’re also here to help create economic opportunities for you”, said Hardin, “whether that is in helping improve the facade in the downtown district, growing businesses, recruiting new businesses to come in, and also to just collaborate in public-private partnerships.”

Hardin told the council the designation was years in the making, due to the hard work of city clerk Sam Jackson, former Mayor Michelle Coolidge and many more community leaders and business owners.

Designation as a Leadership Certified Community lasts five years and includes annual reviews of websites. Officials also say it’s a helpful selling point when local leaders are recruiting new businesses to their communities.