Bayard Public Schools and City of Chadron receive 2017 Governor’s Wellness Awards

On Monday morning Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced this year’s recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award.

A total of 54 Nebraska employers representing 34 communities are being honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs for their employees.

Locally, Bayard Public Schools and the City of Chadron were winners under the ‘Large Growers’ category

“The businesses recognized today are putting people first and are making the workplace a healthy environment,” Governor Ricketts said. “Worksite wellness provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to live healthy lives, improve quality of life, and help grow a healthier Nebraska for the next generation.”

“Employees clearly benefit from worksite wellness programs and recent health-related outcomes have been significant,” said Judy Martin, Deputy Director of Community and Environmental Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. “In this past year, award recipients increased the percentage of people meeting Surgeon General Guidelines for Physical Activity by more than 16 percent, reduced tobacco use by almost nine percent, and decreased overweight/obesity by nearly three percent. Great work also continues to manage stress and improve culture within these organizations.”

This year marks the 10th year recognizing businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. The application process is designed to recognize businesses that have planted and nurtured the seed for wellness within their organization. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.

The Governor’s Wellness Award has two categories. The Sower Award recognizes workplaces that have established quality wellness programs; the Grower Award honors businesses and organizations demonstrating significant improvement in employee health behaviors. Including this year’s winners, 383 total awards have been distributed across the state.

Awards will be presented to this year’s winners at four separate award ceremonies during the coming months. The award ceremonies will be held in Gering on September 21, as well as in Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha.

Nebraska employers can apply for the Governor’s Wellness Award online at www.nebraska.gov/wellness. Awards are presented annually and are good for three years.

The award program is a partnership of the Governor’s Office, DHHS, and the Nebraska Safety Council/WorkWell. For employers interested in starting a wellness program or enhancing an existing one, contact WorkWell to be directed to a wellness council in your area: (402) 483-2511 ext. 109.