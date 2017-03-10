Bayard to discuss 11 man and 8 man football options at Monday meeting

The Bayard School Board will hold preliminary discussions with coaches and administration about continuing to participate in C-2 11 man football or changing to 8 man football beginning in the 2018 football season.

Superintendent Travis Miller says there are some challenges participating in 11 man football as a rural school with limited numbers, including running a jayvee squad separate from the varsity team under new regulations that limit full contact on consecutive days. Miller says if some varsity players participate in the jayvee games, it makes it difficult the next day to have a full contact practice for the varsity.

Miller also says students now elect different options other than participating in sports, which limits numbers. Miller says Bayard has also seen an increase in the number of students out for cross country, which competes with football for participants in the fall. Bayard had a little over 20 students out for football this past year