Bayard woman arrested on meth distribution charges

A 33-year-old Bayard woman is being held on a $500,000 bond following an investigation by the WING Drug Task Force.

Joanna Trevino was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

Court documents say Trevino sold meth to a CI working for WING during two separate controlled buys in 2018 that took place in both Scottsbluff and Gering.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on March 26th, and was arrested by Alliance Police Officers on Monday. Trevino was booked into the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

She’s scheduled to make her first appearance on the charges on Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, she faces up to 50 years in prison on each count.