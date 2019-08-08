class="post-template-default single single-post postid-400422 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Bayard woman convicted of meth distribution no-shows for sentencing; warrant for arrest issued

BY Ryan Murphy | August 8, 2019
A bench warrant has been issued for a Bayard woman convicted of a charge of Distribution of Methamphetamine.

33-year-old Joanna Trevino failed to appear for her sentencing last Friday for the Class 2 Felony, and now, a new warrant for her arrest has been issued.

Court documents say Trevino sold meth to a CI working for WING during two separate controlled buys in 2018 that took place in both Scottsbluff and Gering.

She’s facing a prison sentence between 1 and 50 years after pleading no contest to the charge back in June.

