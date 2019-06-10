BBGH Prepares For Kitchen/Cafeteria Renovation

Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance will be closing their kitchen and cafeteria starting June 17th for construction as the hospital continues to make campus improvements.

Chief Operating Officer Jim Bargen told KNEB News the projected time-frame for this $2 million complete renovation is six months.

During construction, Bargen says a mobile kitchen will be placed onsite for Dietary Department staff to serve patients and provide for Meals and Wheels consumers.

He says the hospital will not have food service available for staff (including visiting physicians, medical providers, students, new employees, or volunteers) or visitors.

Coffee and water will be available for the public in the Medical Arts Plaza clinic area, for visitors on the Patient Care Unit, or in the Emergency Department. Surgical patient families can request coffee and water from a Surgery staff member.

Bargen told us the kitchen is part of the original building, and while over the last 40 years equipment has been added and changed, the space has not been updated since 2008.