Bearcat Pride Plaza unveiled at Scottsbluff High School

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation unveiled the “Bearcat Pride Plaza” in front of Scottsbluff High School Sunday afternoon.

A large crowd of supporters, alumni and donors gathered for the unveiling, many searching for their “paver”, purchased through a campaign that raised over $75,000.

A check was then presented to Scottsbluff High School, which Foundation director Alyssa Harvey says will go towards Career Academy Funding, such as specialized equipment, robotic arms and duel credit classes.

Harvey said the effort was made possible by large donations from major sponsors and from all of their generous donors.

The Bearcat Pride Plaza is located at the foot of the flagpole in front of Scottsbluff High School.