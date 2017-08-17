Bearcats and Bulldogs begin the new school year

The first day of school in the Gering and Scottsbluff school districts is here and students and staff are ready to get the new year started.

Scottsbluff Superintendent Rick Myles said there were a lot of smiles, especially from one little girl at an elementary school who said, “It is about time you guys got here!”

Myles says motorists should remember construction continues on the new Scottsbluff High School, and indicated the school district will be partnering with the city to put flashing lights up to remind people to use caution in the 27th Street area.

Myles also says the beginning of the school year is a great time for parents to get more involved by meeting their child’s teacher and administrator, and maybe volunteering where possible.

Gering Superintendent Bob Hastings says the staff and students were welcoming the first day of interaction.

Hastings said they are always working to improve student outcomes, while noting the district this year will be talking a lot about their new high school project and the transitioning of 9th graders to the high school in a couple years.

Hastings said they have new security cameras at the junior high and are looking forward to dedicating the new playground at Geil elementary Friday at 5:30 following great work by the school’s booster club.

Both districts are anticipating when they get the numbers from each school, they will see an increase in enrollment.