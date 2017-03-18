Beatles tribute band to perform at the Midwest Theater

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles landmark LP, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band”, the tribute band The Reunion Beatles is performing at the Midwest Theater Monday, March 27th.

In this show, John, Paul George & Ringo are back together and celebrating with a concert that features all of their most memorable songs and their solo hits too. Formed in the Bay Area in 2010 by Got Live Entertainment, The Reunion Beatles have performed for delighted audiences of all ages around the world. Lauded for their musicianship and ability to “channel” the four individuals who made such a massive impact in the 60’s and ever since.

All tickets for “The Reunion Beatles” are $19.67 and on sale NOW at the Midwest Theater or online at MidwestTheater.com