Beatrice School District passes on Scottsbluff principal for superintendent position

The Beatrice school board wants to hire Ord’s superintendent to lead its district.

KWBE radio reports that the Beatrice board on Saturday offered the job to Jason Alexander. Initially, the Beatrice board deadlocked on three votes, and had trouble deciding between Alexander and an internal candidate.

The board ultimately chose Alexander because of his background in budgeting and his experience as a superintendent.

Scottsbluff High School Principal Mike Halley was one of the four finalists for the Beatrice Superintendent position. Halley told KNEB News this was the first time he has applied for a superintendent job after graduating from Wayne State College last December with an Education Specialist Degree.

Jason Alexander will replace Pat Nauroth when he retires next summer.