class="post-template-default single single-post postid-367836 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Becky Corona of Scottsbluff wins United Way trip

BY Ryan Murphy | February 22, 2019
Home News Regional News
Becky Corona of Scottsbluff wins United Way trip
(Diana Deeds of Diana Deeds Travel (left) and United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black (right) present Becky Corona with a $3,000 travel voucher for the annual UW Campaign Trip prize) (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

The winner of the annual United Way of Western Nebraska campaign trip was announced today, and CAPWN Employee Becky Corona says she’s already starting to plan her trip to Florida.

Watch the full story now! 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments