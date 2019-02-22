The winner of the annual United Way of Western Nebraska campaign trip was announced today, and CAPWN Employee Becky Corona says she’s already starting to plan her trip to Florida.
Becky Corona of Scottsbluff wins United Way trip
(Diana Deeds of Diana Deeds Travel (left) and United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black (right) present Becky Corona with a $3,000 travel voucher for the annual UW Campaign Trip prize) (Murphy/KNEB/RRN)
