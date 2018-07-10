Becky Horne joins OTCF as Membership and Funds Coordinator

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation welcomes Becky Horne as the new Funds and Membership Coordinator. Horne is also the originator of the upcoming “WyoBraska GIVES” and “Treasure Your Community” events.

“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi.

This is a quote that Becky Horne has lived by throughout her past 20 years in the community. She has been a long time business owner and at the forefront of numerous projects including the founding president of NEXT Young Professionals, Best of the West Beer & Wine Fest, Founder and Co-Chair of Old West Balloon Fest re-inflated, and Founder of Team Ashtyn Lil’ Diva & Dude Day.

Her love for this community and her commitment to volunteerism is evident by her numerous awards and honors from the Chamber of Commerce, BPW, WNCC, and being named the 2015 Star Herald Citizen of the Year.

Horne works full time as a massage therapist in private practice and will be joining Oregon Trail Community Foundation in a freelance capacity. Horne is married to her husband Tom and is a mother of five.

In addition to her new position at OTCF, Horne will continue servicing her clients at Becky’s Therapeutic Massage.

The OTCF will release more information about the “WyoBraska GIVES” and “Treasure Your Community” events in the coming days.