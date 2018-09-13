Bellevue trailer fire started outside the structure, cause still under investigation

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers says the fire that destroyed a Bellevue subdivision trailer Wednesday evening and took firefighters an hour and a half to contain started outside of the structure, on or near the porch. Flowers says the cause of the fire has been referred to the State Fire Marshall’s office.

The fire on Prairie Drive in the northwest part of the Bellevue subdivision spread to some nearby trees and a trailer next door was smoldering when firefighters arrived shortly after 4 p.m. A neighbor who called in the fire was able to get the lone occupant out of the trailer unharmed.

25 personnel from the Gering, Scottsbluff, and Scottsbluff Rural fire departments battled the fire in windy conditions.