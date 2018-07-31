Benefit dinner this evening to help local resident battling cancer

A benefit dinner will be held for local resident and cancer patient Steffe Evans Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Harvest Valley at 742 Winter Creek Drive in Scottsbluff.

Evans has had surgery and chemotherapy for Stage 4 colon cancer that doctors believe has spread to other areas of her body. Additional surgery is required August 9th with a full hysterectomy and furthur removal of the colon possible. A 10 week recovery and another 3-4 months of chemotherapy will follow.

Macaroni and cheese bar will be served for a free will donation and there will be a silent auction. Gluton fee and dairy free options are available.