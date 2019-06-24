Benefits planned for 16-year-old girl battling brain cancer

Members of the community are rallying around Sofia Grace Canchola, a 16-year-old girl fighting an aggressive brain cancer, with a pair of fundraisers this weekend.

The Sofia’s Fight – ‘Spike out cancer’ tournament is scheduled for this Saturday at 8 a.m. at Northwood Park, with an entry fee of $100 per team.

Organizer Jo Mikesell tells KNEB News says she was moved to action by Sofia’s story. “I saw her mom put out a post that the cancer had returned, and attached to her spine,” says Mikesell. “We just decided as a group, there’s a bunch of us, that we would do a fundraiser for them, just to let Sofia know she’s not alone in this fight and the community is with her.”

T-shirt and raffle ticket sales will also help raise funds, and teams can sign up by contacting Jo Mikesell through her Facebook page or by calling 308-672-2579.

There will also be a Poker Run for Sofia on Sunday, June 30, with sign-ups from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Goonies in Scottsbluff. Poker hands are $10.00, and kickstands are up at the end of sign-ups. The rout includes stops in Hawk Springs, Guernsey and Torrington before ending in Gering at the Union Bar. Lunch and dinner are available.

Direct donations can be made at Great Western Bank in Scottsbluff.

Sofia is the daughter of Valerie Harnish and the late Chad Canchola, and all proceeds will help with medical and travel expenses.