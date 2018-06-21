Bicyclist suffers minor injuries on Highway 26 after being struck by car

A local man escapes serious injuries after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle.

Around 3:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 26 and East Overland for a car versus bicyclist accident.

Trooper Smith with the Nebraska State Patrol says that a black Volkswagen Bug was attempting to make a left-hand from Overland to turn on to Highway 26. At the same time, a man in his late teens or early 20’s was also biking through the intersection and was struck by the Volkswagen.

The bicyclist was transported to Regional West with “minor” injuries and he was conscious and alert.

No names have been released at this time, and no word if the female driver of the Volkswagen was cited.