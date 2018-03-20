Bid awarded for Scottsbluff’s West 42nd Street construction

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening awarded a bid of just over $3.2 million dollars to Infinity Construction of Scottsbluff as the principal contractor for the much awaited West 42nd Street repaving project.

Public Works Director Mark Bohl told KNEB News now that a contractor has been awarded the bid, they will sit down and diligently work out plans for work to begin on the project by April 15th.

Bohl said work on the project will begin at Avenue I and progress to the east to 5th Avenue.

In other action, the council approved an ordinance on final reading that clears the way for movie production to be eligible for LB-840 funding.

The council also received an update on a draft inter-local Solid Waste Management Operating Agreement for a future planned regional landfill.

And they received a final report on the last of the funds distributed in the East Overland facade grant program.