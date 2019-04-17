Bid Awarded For Upcoming Airport Seal Coat Project

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority Board Wednesday morning awarded a bid for this summer’s seal coat project for the main runway and taxiway areas.

Jeff Wolfe from M.C. Shaff & Associates told KNEB News the timing was right in letting the bids for the project, which carries an engineer’s estimate base bid of just over $1.3 million dollars.

Wolfe said they were very pleased, receiving six bids, with the low bid from American Road Maintenance out of Tuscon, Arizona for just over $785,000.

After calling on references, Wolfe says he found the company has extensive experience, having done jobs for the Lincoln Airport as well as several Colorado and Wyoming airports. Plus he says literally hundreds of projects in the southwest, including numerous jobs in Arizona and California, plus several federal jobs

The project will include sealing of cracks, a seal coat and new pavement markings on the main runway 12/30 and all asphalt taxiways. The only asphalt surfaces that won’t be included in this project will be runway 5/23.

Wolfe is estimating a mid to late summer start on the project.

Wolfe notes the bid recommendation still has to be approved by the FAA so a federal funding package can be secured, which will pay 90% of the cost.