Bids on EWC’s ATEC building over budget

Eastern Wyoming College is evaluating bids received for its planned Agricultural Technology Education Center (ATEC) after they all came in over budget .

There were 4 bids received on the project with a low bid of $8.4 million up to a high bid of $ 9.2 million. The budget for this project is $7.9 million.

The architect will now begin the process of reviewing and validating each bid, a process that could potentially take up to 3 weeks. The College will also be working with the Economic Development Agency (EDA) as they will also be reviewing the bids to comply with the grant received for the facility.

President Dr. Lesley Travers added, “Once we do know all of our options, we will proceed with getting the project back on budget and back on an appropriate timeline.”