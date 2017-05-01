Big crowd likely at hearing on Keystone XL oil pipeline

A large crowd is likely at this week’s hearing on the Nebraska route for the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission is planning a daylong hearing on Wednesday in York to accept comments on the $8 billion project. The pipeline is designed to carry oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The project faces opposition from environmentalists as well as some landowners and Native American tribes. Nebraska is the only place where the route TransCanada proposed has not been approved.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports groups that oppose the pipeline plan to bus people from Lincoln and Omaha to York for the hearing.

Supporters of the project, which include labor unions and business groups, are also expected to bring large numbers.