Big crowd Tuesday night for Justin Kane video release

A packed house at Backaracks Tuesday night as Nashville recording artist Justin Kane of Scottsbluff unveiled the release of his new video “Cowgirl Crazy”.

The video and the song received a warm reception from the 80 to 100 friends and supporters in attendance. Kane was appreciative of the turnout.

Kane said, “The crowd is amazing tonight. I can’t thank enough my friends, family and the people that heard us on KNEB Radio who came out and supported us. I didn’t think we’d pack the place and we did. I can’t be more grateful or more blessed.”

Kane and his manager Wynne Adams say the idea now is to get the video played on CMT or GAC so it can receive a national following and Kane can take the next step in his career.

Kane will also release a new single “Our flag is for the Fallen” which he also recorded during his week-long stay in Nashville.