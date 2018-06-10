class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316314 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Big game hunters should be advised of new draw unit permit payment system

BY Dave Strang | June 10, 2018
Applicants for antelope, deer and elk draw unit permits should be advised of a change to the payment system this year.

Starting this year, fees of $5.50 for antelope, $7 for deer and $10 for elk are due at the time of application. The remaining permit fee is due, if a permit is awarded, within 15 days of draw notification.

Applications will be accepted June 11-22 for the 2018 big game hunting seasons. The application period begins at 1 p.m. Central Time on June 11. Mail applications must be received in the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Lincoln office by 5 p.m. Online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on June 22.

Permits will be issued in a random drawing based on preference or bonus points earned. Any permits remaining following the drawing will be sold on a first-come basis beginning at 1 p.m. on July 9.

For a step-by-step guide to applying for big game draw permits, visit outdoornebraska.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/How-to-Apply-for-Big-Game-2.pdf.

For more information on hunting big game in Nebraska, read the 2018 Big Game Guide at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.

