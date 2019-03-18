Big game property damage to be discussed at meetings

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invites landowners in southwest Nebraska to attend meetings regarding property damage caused by big game wildlife.

These meetings will help Game and Parks assist landowners experiencing crop damage from deer and other big game species. The meetings will help staff understand the issues and discuss tools that may assist with wildlife damage. Landowners who have experienced crop damage or stored feed issues with species such as deer are invited to attend.

All of the meetings will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. The schedule is:

April 2 – Wauneta, Wauneta Senior Center, 231 N. Tecumseh St.

April 3 – McCook, Red Willow County Fairgrounds 4-H building, 1412 W. 5th St.

April 4 – Oxford, Fire Hall, 310 Odell St.